Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Uptmore Jr works at
Locations
Katy Dermatology PA24612 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 665-7097
Katy Dermatology P.A.21310 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 599-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm glad I found Dr. Uptmore. I went to 3 other dermatologists that could not resolve an issue that I had, but Dr. Uptmore was able to diagnose and clear it up. He is very knowledgeable and professional, and I also enjoy his humor, which is calming. I've referred him to friends and family, and I've heard back that they are happy with him as well. Ken C
About Dr. David Uptmore Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
