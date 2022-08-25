See All Neurosurgeons in Alma, MI
Dr. David Udehn, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Udehn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alma, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Udehn works at Covenant Cardiology in Alma, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI and Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alma Neurosurgery Clnic
    1910 Pine Ave, Alma, MI 48801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 752-1177
    Covenant Neurosurgery
    800 Cooper Ave Ste 8, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 752-1177
    Bay City Neurosurgery Clinic
    2919 Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 752-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 3 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 4 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Excellent, professional, very well educated, friendly, and caring bedside manners are nothing short of the best way to describe him.
    About Dr. David Udehn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548256910
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Il Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • La Co University Sthn Ca Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Udehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Udehn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Udehn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Udehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Udehn has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Udehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

