Overview

Dr. David Udehn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alma, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Udehn works at Covenant Cardiology in Alma, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI and Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.