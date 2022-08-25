Dr. David Udehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurosurgeons
- MI
- Alma
- Dr. David Udehn, MD
Dr. David Udehn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Udehn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alma, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Udehn works at
Locations
-
1
Alma Neurosurgery Clnic1910 Pine Ave, Alma, MI 48801 Directions (989) 752-1177
-
2
Covenant Neurosurgery800 Cooper Ave Ste 8, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 752-1177
-
3
Bay City Neurosurgery Clinic2919 Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 752-1177
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Brain Surgery
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acquired Brain Injuries
- View other providers who treat Acrocephalosyndactyly
- View other providers who treat Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Glioma
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebellar Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
- View other providers who treat Cervical Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cervical Sprain
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 2
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 3
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 4
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation, Adult
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation, Pediatric
- View other providers who treat Chiari's Deformity
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Complex Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cranial Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
- View other providers who treat Craniospinal Trauma
- View other providers who treat Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Discogenic Pain
- View other providers who treat Dropfoot
- View other providers who treat Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Epidural Hematoma
- View other providers who treat Extradural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Glioma
- View other providers who treat Gliomatosis Cerebri
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus, Adult
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus, Child
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Intercostal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Hematoma
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Kyphosis
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Lordosis
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Sprain
- View other providers who treat Malignant Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Malignant Glioma
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Neck Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nerve Injury
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nervous System Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neurological Injuries
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Obstructive Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Occipital Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Occult Spinal Dysraphism
- View other providers who treat Oligodendroglioma
- View other providers who treat Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spinal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spinal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve in Back
- View other providers who treat Pineal Region Tumors
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Radiculitis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Skull Base Surgery
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Tumor
- View other providers who treat Spinal Infections
- View other providers who treat Spinal Instability
- View other providers who treat Spinal Rigidity
- View other providers who treat Spinal Shock
- View other providers who treat Spinal Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Split Spinal Cord Malformation
- View other providers who treat Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- View other providers who treat Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hematoma
- View other providers who treat Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Disc Disorders
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Compression Fractures
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Fracture
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Udehn?
Excellent, professional, very well educated, friendly, and caring bedside manners are nothing short of the best way to describe him.
About Dr. David Udehn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1548256910
Education & Certifications
- University Il Hospital
- La Co University Sthn Ca Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- Neurosurgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udehn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udehn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udehn works at
Dr. Udehn has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Udehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udehn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.