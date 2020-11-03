Overview

Dr. David Tusek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Tusek works at Walter David Luce MD in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.