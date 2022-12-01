Overview

Dr. David Turney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Turney works at Texas Health Family Care in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.