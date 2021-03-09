Overview

Dr. David Tuckman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Tuckman works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.