Dr. David Tucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Tucker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Connections Wellness Group2701 Shoreline Dr Ste 151, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 222-2399Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
University Behavioral Health of Denton2026 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 320-8100
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The doctor is awesome. He has really helped get my medication corrected when other doctors didn't listen before. I even went through 6 weeks of TMS therapy before finding him. Hard to find a good psychiatrist around here. He usually runs late. Office hours are extended.
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
