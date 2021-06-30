Dr. Tsong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Tsong, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tsong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Tsong works at
Locations
-
1
David E Tsong MD Inc.17822 Beach Blvd Ste 352, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (323) 321-6262
-
2
Charles Yang MD17552 Beach Blvd Ste B, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsong?
Dr Tsong has been treating my parents for years and is an excellent PC doctor. He's very knowledgeable about nutritional science, cares a lot about his patients and I can't recommend him enough
About Dr. David Tsong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1942228739
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsong works at
Dr. Tsong speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.