Dr. David Tsen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Tsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes and Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Tsen works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN and Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Ear Tube Placement
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
    Jul 18, 2020
    Dr Tsen did a major ear surgery on my when I was 14 years old in Fargo, ND. 6 hours of surgery in fact! I lost my mastoid bone and my inner eardrum. I am currently residing in TN and have seen an ENT here to have it cleaned. EVERY time I go in, Dr states "whoever did this surgery, did an amazing job! Your ear is doing everything its supposed to be doing!" Thank you Dr Tsen for all that you did! I truly do appreciate it!
    Melinda — Jul 18, 2020
    Residency
    • U Ia Coll Med Hosps &amp; Clins|U Ia Coll Med Hosps &amp;amp; Clins
    Residency
    Internship
    • Butterworth Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
    • Essentia Health-Fargo

