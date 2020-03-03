Dr. David Tschopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tschopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tschopp, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ. Of Wisconsin Med. School|University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia900 W 38th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 894-9632
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 501-2050
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia1253 N Minden, LAGRANGE, TX 78945 Directions (512) 361-1611
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1 Ste 301, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4023
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia3801 N Lamar Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 361-1503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - James Casey4316 James Casey St Ste C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 501-2054
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia3101 Highway 71 E Ste 201, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 361-1504
- St. David's Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
As a retired medical school professor, I end to be especially critical of many physicians and I am very careful who I trust with my health issues. I have been a patient of David Tschopp now for more than 10 years. He is excellent all around--conservative in treatment when he needs to be and aggressive when necessary. He stays abreast of the science in his field and I trust in his judgements and decision-making quite highly, and most of all, trust him with my heart health. Highly recommend him to anyone needing an electrophysiologist for cardiac care.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285679431
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|University of Michigan Hospital
- University Of California|University of California - San Francisco
- Univ. Of Wisconsin Med. School|University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Tschopp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tschopp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tschopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tschopp works at
Dr. Tschopp has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tschopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Tschopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tschopp.
