Dr. David Tschopp, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Tschopp, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ. Of Wisconsin Med. School|University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Tschopp works at Austin Heart - Georgetown in Austin, TX with other offices in LAGRANGE, TX and Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    900 W 38th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 894-9632
  2. 2
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 501-2050
  3. 3
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    1253 N Minden, LAGRANGE, TX 78945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 361-1611
  4. 4
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1 Ste 301, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4023
  5. 5
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    3801 N Lamar Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 361-1503
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - James Casey
    4316 James Casey St Ste C, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 501-2054
  7. 7
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    3101 Highway 71 E Ste 201, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 361-1504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Heart Hospital of Austin
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Cryoablation for Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 03, 2020
    As a retired medical school professor, I end to be especially critical of many physicians and I am very careful who I trust with my health issues. I have been a patient of David Tschopp now for more than 10 years. He is excellent all around--conservative in treatment when he needs to be and aggressive when necessary. He stays abreast of the science in his field and I trust in his judgements and decision-making quite highly, and most of all, trust him with my heart health. Highly recommend him to anyone needing an electrophysiologist for cardiac care.
    Dr. R. — Mar 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Tschopp, MD
    About Dr. David Tschopp, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285679431
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|University of Michigan Hospital
    • University Of California|University of California - San Francisco
    • Univ. Of Wisconsin Med. School|University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
