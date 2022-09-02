Dr. David Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Truong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Southwest Eye Care Specialists7110 WYOMING BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 346-0500
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
I met Dr. David Truong in 2019 when I presented for a cyst on my right eye a few weeks after I had surgery for a Retinal Detachment on my left eye…Yikes!! :( I appreciated his candor and sense of humor and his ability to assure me of his competence immediately!! :) Unfortunately, I needed to have cataract surgery on the left eye before I could have the cyst removed. I was delighted to learn he would also perform the cataract surgery…Yay!! :) I recently had cataract surgery on my right eye and followed him to his new practice so he could do the surgery. The surgery went very well...YAY!! :). I had been wearing prescription eyeglasses for more than 50 years and now my vision is crystal clear!! :) In fact, I have never seen this clearly, ever…WOW!! I am comforted that he will continue to care for my eyes and delighted that no future invasive surgeries are needed now!! :)
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Carney Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of California Irvine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.