Dr. David Truong, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Truong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Truong works at Southwest Eye Care Specialists in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Southwest Eye Care Specialists
    7110 WYOMING BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 (505) 346-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Herpetic Keratitis
Treatment frequency



Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Herpetic Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Scleritis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Biopsy of Cornea
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chalazion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Hypopyon
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Orbital Cellulitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2022
    I met Dr. David Truong in 2019 when I presented for a cyst on my right eye a few weeks after I had surgery for a Retinal Detachment on my left eye…Yikes!! :( I appreciated his candor and sense of humor and his ability to assure me of his competence immediately!! :) Unfortunately, I needed to have cataract surgery on the left eye before I could have the cyst removed. I was delighted to learn he would also perform the cataract surgery…Yay!! :) I recently had cataract surgery on my right eye and followed him to his new practice so he could do the surgery. The surgery went very well...YAY!! :). I had been wearing prescription eyeglasses for more than 50 years and now my vision is crystal clear!! :) In fact, I have never seen this clearly, ever…WOW!! I am comforted that he will continue to care for my eyes and delighted that no future invasive surgeries are needed now!! :)
    Janet Lynn Taylor — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Truong, MD
    About Dr. David Truong, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1013270164
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    Carney Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of California Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truong works at Southwest Eye Care Specialists in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Truong’s profile.

    Dr. Truong has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
