See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southampton, PA
Dr. David Trumbore, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Trumbore, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Trumbore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Trumbore works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Diseases Associates PC
    729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
AIDS
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
AIDS

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Bacteremia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
German Measles Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Associated With AIDS Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Measles
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mumps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mumps
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumococcal Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumocystis jiroveci Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pseudomonas Infections Chevron Icon
Scarlet Fever Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Trumbore?

Nov 18, 2017
Dr Trumbore is very knowledgeable.....and smart...did not take long for him to figure out what was wrong with me... I had seen several other doctors!!!
Willow Grove, PA — Nov 18, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Trumbore, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Trumbore, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trumbore to family and friends

Dr. Trumbore's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Trumbore

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Trumbore, MD.

About Dr. David Trumbore, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730139544
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Trumbore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trumbore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trumbore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trumbore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trumbore works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Trumbore’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumbore. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumbore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumbore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumbore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Trumbore, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.