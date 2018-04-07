See All Rheumatologists in Springfield, MO
Rheumatology
3.7 (15)
26 years of experience
Dr. David True, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. True works at No longer at this location in Springfield, MO.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Joint Fluid Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 07, 2018
    Fantastic doctor, sad to see him leave Springfield! He is extremely kind and thoughtful, making it easy to talk to him, as well as being extremely proactive...he helps you with all aspects of your care, and if something requires another Dr.'s expertise, he works with them to come up with the best course of action, specific to your case. I'm a lupus patient, and have seen several Drs throughout the years, and I could tell Dr. True genuinely cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him.
    Apr 07, 2018
    About Dr. David True, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609854769
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at El Paso
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. True has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. True has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. True works at No longer at this location in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. True’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. True. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. True.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. True, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. True appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

