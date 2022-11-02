Dr. David Trowbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trowbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Trowbridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Trowbridge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
Dr. Trowbridge works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Gastroenterology1187 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (385) 317-6594Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Utah
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trowbridge?
Dr. Trowbridge helped several years ago when i was having serious liver problems ( i ve never drank). We finally got my ALT back to normal. Recently i had another abnormal liver function test. He realized it was caused by one of my hormone levels and referred me to an endocrinologist. I feel like i m getting a handle on it finally. I had seen three other drs and he was the only one who knew what it was and what to do! He is Excellent with livers. And, the Humans who have those livers inside of them. He is Smart AND Kind-
About Dr. David Trowbridge, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134215809
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trowbridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trowbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trowbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trowbridge works at
Dr. Trowbridge has seen patients for Heartburn, Celiac Disease and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trowbridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Trowbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trowbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trowbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trowbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.