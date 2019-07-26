Overview

Dr. David Trevino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Trevino works at MDVIP - Paoli, Pennsylvania in Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.