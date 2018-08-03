Dr. David Trevarthen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevarthen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Trevarthen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Trevarthen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Trevarthen works at
Locations
Mountain Blue Cancer Care Center799 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trevarthen worked with my surgeon prior to, during and after surgery to assure my bleeding disorder would not cause complications. He took my past surgical history into account and listened intently to all of my concerns.
About Dr. David Trevarthen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1225057631
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trevarthen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevarthen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevarthen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevarthen works at
Dr. Trevarthen has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trevarthen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trevarthen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevarthen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevarthen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevarthen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevarthen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.