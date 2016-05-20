Dr. David Trettin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trettin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Trettin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Trettin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Morehouse General Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
North Louisiana Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic1501 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 323-8451
Belue Family Clinic707 S Vienna St, Ruston, LA 71270 Directions (318) 255-4212
Orthopaedic Clinic of Monroe309 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 323-8451
- Delhi Hospital
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Morehouse General Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love Dr Trettin! had great results from my surgery, will definitely go back to him for any other orthopedic needs!!
About Dr. David Trettin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902881758
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
