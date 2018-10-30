Dr. David Trenner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Trenner, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Trenner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Trenner works at
Locations
1
Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 790-3290Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Harris Teeter LLC6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 343-9430
3
Vanderbilt University Medical Center128 N Anderson Ln, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 936-0149
4
Vanderbilt Orthopaedics - Suite 42001215 21st Ave S Ste 4200, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-9430
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Trenner an amazing surgeon, but his bedside manner is phenomenal. He takes his time and is never too busy to answer all my questions. He doesn’t rush into unnecessary surgery either. I was under his care for a year before I exhausted all other options he offered and ended up having surgery. I’m so thankful for him and his nurses at Vanderbilt!
About Dr. David Trenner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558306217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trenner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trenner has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.