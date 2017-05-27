Dr. David Tremblay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremblay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tremblay, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tremblay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Tremblay works at
Locations
Mann Eye Institute Laser Ctr2600 Via Fortuna Ste 400, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 200-3937
Mann Eye Institue4314 W Braker Ln Ste 215, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 200-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tremblay is a wonderful doctor. He was clear in communicating the treatment plan, provided reassurance throughout the surgical process and was always prompt, accessible and kind. I would happily return for additional needs and recommend for family/friends.
About Dr. David Tremblay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremblay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tremblay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tremblay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremblay works at
Dr. Tremblay speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremblay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremblay.
