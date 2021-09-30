See All General Surgeons in Marrero, LA
Dr. David Treen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. David Treen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Treen works at Surgical Clinic Louisiana LLC in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Clinic Louisiana LLC
    1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S860, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 349-6860
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Treen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235152828
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Treen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treen works at Surgical Clinic Louisiana LLC in Marrero, LA. View the full address on Dr. Treen’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Treen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

