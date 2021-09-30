Dr. David Treen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Treen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Treen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Treen works at
Locations
Surgical Clinic Louisiana LLC1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S860, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Treen is an amazing Doctor. He actually listens to & guides his patients. I choose Dr. Treen to do my Gastric Sleeves he was very informative on the pros & cons & that every patient is different. He performed my surgery 05/17/21. I feel like I'm alive again. I have a whole new perspective on eating right. To date my weight loss is -85bs. I'm the healthiest I've been since my teen yrs and an 52yrs old Thanks Dr. Treen ??
About Dr. David Treen, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Treen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treen.
