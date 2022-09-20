Overview

Dr. David Traub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Traub works at Heritage Medical Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.