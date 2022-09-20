Dr. David Traub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Traub, MD
Overview
Dr. David Traub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Traub works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Medical Services & Supply Inc7614 E 91st St Ste 180, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 494-9994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Traub is very knowledgeable about head trauma and knew the correct spot causing the problem. After MRI and once a month visits was released after about 5 mnths. Easy to understand his explanations; answered any and all questions. Excellent and caring staff.
About Dr. David Traub, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traub accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Traub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.