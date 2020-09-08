See All Dermatologists in Medford, OR
Dr. David Trask, MD

Dermatology
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Trask, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Trask works at David M Trask MD LLC in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    David M Trask MD LLC
    492 Murphy Rd, Medford, OR 97504 (541) 772-0557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Dr. David Trask has created an environment where dermatology care is provided in exceptional comfort and efficiency. From the minute you walk in the door his staff impresses.. they're warm, welcoming, and know what they're doing. The waiting and examining rooms are comfortable, very spacious, and nicely decorated. And I especially appreciate Dr. Trask's active concern for my wellbeing and comfort while he's performing surgery, and/or other procedures, on me! This is a top tier dermatology practice.
    Russell Scott — Sep 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Trask, MD
    About Dr. David Trask, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174592349
    Education & Certifications

    • Oreg Health Science University
    • Providence Med Center
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.