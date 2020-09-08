Dr. Trask has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Trask, MD
Overview
Dr. David Trask, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Trask works at
Locations
David M Trask MD LLC492 Murphy Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 772-0557
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Trask has created an environment where dermatology care is provided in exceptional comfort and efficiency. From the minute you walk in the door his staff impresses.. they're warm, welcoming, and know what they're doing. The waiting and examining rooms are comfortable, very spacious, and nicely decorated. And I especially appreciate Dr. Trask's active concern for my wellbeing and comfort while he's performing surgery, and/or other procedures, on me! This is a top tier dermatology practice.
About Dr. David Trask, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174592349
Education & Certifications
- Oreg Health Science University
- Providence Med Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trask accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trask has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trask has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trask on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Trask. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trask.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trask, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trask appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.