Dr. David Trager, MD
Overview
Dr. David Trager, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Trager works at
Locations
Christopher J. Cirone M.d. Inc. A Professional Medical Corporation14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 371-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Trager?
Dr. Trager is an amazing clinician. He came to the hospital for the newborn visits every day. His staff is extremely efficient. Dr. Trager's clinical assessment is right on. He goes out of his way to answer questions in a timely manner. He very much cares about his patients and his bedside manner is the best. Everything you could want for your child.
About Dr. David Trager, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144287624
Education & Certifications
- Packard Chldns Hospital Stanford
- Stanford Hosp
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trager works at
Dr. Trager speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Trager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.