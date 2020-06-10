Overview

Dr. David Trager, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Trager works at RAMBLC Pediatric in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.