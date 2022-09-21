Dr. Trachtenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Trachtenberg, MD
Dr. David Trachtenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Heritage Psychiatry Services P.c.8 Independence Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (917) 359-1096
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063422822
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Trachtenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trachtenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trachtenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trachtenberg.
