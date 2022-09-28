See All Family Doctors in Roseville, CA
Dr. David Trabazo, DO

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Trabazo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Trabazo works at UC Davis Health In Auburn in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Auburn, CA and Rocklin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uc Davis Medical Group
    Uc Davis Medical Group
1620 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 783-7109
    Unilab
    Unilab
3160 Folsom Blvd Ste 2500, Sacramento, CA 95816
(916) 734-5846
    Terrell D Smith MD
    Terrell D Smith MD
3200 Bell Rd, Auburn, CA 95603
(530) 888-7616
    Rocklin Office
    Rocklin Office
550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 2005, Rocklin, CA 95765
(916) 295-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2022
    I met with Dr. Trabazo for the first time today at Chapa De Indian Health in Grass Valley and left impressed by how well he diagnosed my problem, succinctly explained it in detail and agreed it was likely caused by the 45 days of radiation I received during cancer treatments and all the surgeries I’ve experienced throughout a life well-lived. While I unfortunately have a number of medical specialists very few take the time Dr Trabazo did today and I appreciate his honesty in answering my questions and willingness to learn about both my physical and medical history in a matter of minutes.
    About Dr. David Trabazo, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1053779777
