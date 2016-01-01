See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Sebring, FL
Sports Medicine
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Toturgul, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Newton Medical Center.

Dr. Toturgul works at HCA Florida Highlands Medical Specialists - Urology in Sebring, FL with other offices in Oakhurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highlands Ave
    1023 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL 33870 (863) 471-0165
  2. 2
    Gym Spa Medical Center
    1806 State Route 35 Ste 106, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 (855) 496-7721

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Toturgul, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1488813036
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Hawaii Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • St Georges Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
