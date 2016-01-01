Overview

Dr. David Toturgul, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Toturgul works at HCA Florida Highlands Medical Specialists - Urology in Sebring, FL with other offices in Oakhurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.