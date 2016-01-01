Dr. David Toturgul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toturgul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Toturgul, MD
Overview
Dr. David Toturgul, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Toturgul works at
Locations
Highlands Ave1023 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 471-0165
Gym Spa Medical Center1806 State Route 35 Ste 106, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 Directions (855) 496-7721
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Toturgul, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487813036
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- University of Hawaii Residency Program
- St Georges Med Sch
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toturgul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toturgul accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Toturgul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toturgul.
