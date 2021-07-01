Overview

Dr. David Tonnies, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Tonnies works at Hermitage Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, P.C. in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.