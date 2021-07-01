See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hermitage, PA
Dr. David Tonnies, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Tonnies, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.

Dr. Tonnies works at Hermitage Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, P.C. in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hermitage Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, P.C.
    1005 CAMPUS CIR, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 346-2677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Shoulder surgery in 2014 on rotator cuff. Excellent office staff and Dr. Tonnies was excellent as well. Called me that evening to see how I was doing. 2021 now and shoulder doing great.
    — Jul 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Tonnies, MD
    About Dr. David Tonnies, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083618946
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saddleback Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    • Shriners Hospital for Children
    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
