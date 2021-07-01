Dr. David Tonnies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonnies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tonnies, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tonnies, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Locations
Hermitage Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, P.C.1005 CAMPUS CIR, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 346-2677
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Shoulder surgery in 2014 on rotator cuff. Excellent office staff and Dr. Tonnies was excellent as well. Called me that evening to see how I was doing. 2021 now and shoulder doing great.
About Dr. David Tonnies, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saddleback Memorial Medical Center
- Shriners Hospital for Children
- Allegheny General Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
