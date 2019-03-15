Dr. David Tomaszek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tomaszek, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tomaszek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Emergency Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Tomaszek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tomaszek Neurosurgical Assocs26219 OAK RIDGE DR, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (936) 321-1130
-
2
Tomaszek Neurosurgical26710 Interstate 45 Ste B200, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (936) 321-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Emergency Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomaszek?
After 6 mos of feeling terrible radiating low back pain and undergoing two injections from an orthopod, 3 mos of PT and and 6 weeks of acupuncture, I was not getting better and feeling hopeless. Then I met Dr. T. who immediately and accurately diagnosed the problem, spent a lot of quality time explaining my options and he performed a nerve block...It worked! He was so kind-hearted, attentive and took his time talking with me. His staff is also terrific! Wish I could give him MORE than 5 stars
About Dr. David Tomaszek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1780609768
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaszek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaszek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaszek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaszek works at
Dr. Tomaszek has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaszek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaszek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaszek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.