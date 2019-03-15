See All Neurosurgeons in Spring, TX
Dr. David Tomaszek, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Tomaszek, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Tomaszek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Emergency Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Tomaszek works at Tomaszek Neurosurgical Assocs in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tomaszek Neurosurgical Assocs
    26219 OAK RIDGE DR, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-1130
  2. 2
    Tomaszek Neurosurgical
    26710 Interstate 45 Ste B200, Spring, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-1130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Emergency Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tomaszek?

    Mar 15, 2019
    After 6 mos of feeling terrible radiating low back pain and undergoing two injections from an orthopod, 3 mos of PT and and 6 weeks of acupuncture, I was not getting better and feeling hopeless. Then I met Dr. T. who immediately and accurately diagnosed the problem, spent a lot of quality time explaining my options and he performed a nerve block...It worked! He was so kind-hearted, attentive and took his time talking with me. His staff is also terrific! Wish I could give him MORE than 5 stars
    — Mar 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Tomaszek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Tomaszek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tomaszek to family and friends

    Dr. Tomaszek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tomaszek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Tomaszek, MD.

    About Dr. David Tomaszek, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780609768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tomaszek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomaszek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomaszek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomaszek works at Tomaszek Neurosurgical Assocs in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tomaszek’s profile.

    Dr. Tomaszek has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaszek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaszek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaszek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Tomaszek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.