Overview

Dr. David Tom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT.



Dr. Tom works at New England Retina Associates in Hamden, CT with other offices in Westport, CT, Old Greenwich, CT and Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.