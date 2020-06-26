See All Dermatologists in Bluefield, VA
Dr. David Tolliver, DO

Dermatology
5 (396)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Tolliver, DO is a Dermatologist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Tolliver works at Derm One in Bluefield, VA with other offices in Beckley, WV, Wytheville, VA, Radford, VA and Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dermatology Clinics of Southwest Virginias Pllc
    725 S College Ave, Bluefield, VA 24605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 326-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Derm-One Pllc
    4130 ROBERT C BYRD DR, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 255-9434
    Derm One
    150 Peppers Ferry Rd, Wytheville, VA 24382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 228-2022
    Derm One
    1804B E Main St, Radford, VA 24141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 425-9448
    Derm One Pllc
    296 New Hope Rd Ste 1, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 633-3015

Hospital Affiliations
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 396 ratings
    Patient Ratings (396)
    5 Star
    (354)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 26, 2020
    The staff is always great . They have me on different treatment seems like it's not working but I know they are trying their best
    — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. David Tolliver, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831176296
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
