Dr. David Tobey Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tobey Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - North Austin4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 346-5562Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tobey is THE BEST!! He has treated our family - including grandchildren - for 35 years and we will only go to him. He has been a lifesaver for my adult special needs son - since he was two years old. Dr. Tobey is highly-skilled, very smart, dedicated to his patients, and loving/caring to all. He has earned “Best Doctor” awards and status for multiple years. Love him!
About Dr. David Tobey Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
