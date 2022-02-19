Overview

Dr. David Tkeshelashvili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, Windham Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Tkeshelashvili works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT and North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.