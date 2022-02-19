Dr. David Tkeshelashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tkeshelashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tkeshelashvili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Tkeshelashvili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, Windham Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Tkeshelashvili works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-3272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St Ste 204, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr N Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 224-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Windham Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T is thorough and caring, and takes the time to answer your questions. I would highly recommend him based on my three office visits.
About Dr. David Tkeshelashvili, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1306878731
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tkeshelashvili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tkeshelashvili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tkeshelashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tkeshelashvili has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tkeshelashvili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tkeshelashvili speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tkeshelashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tkeshelashvili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tkeshelashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tkeshelashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.