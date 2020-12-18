Dr. David Tinklepaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinklepaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tinklepaugh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital
Neurology Associates1 Towne Park Plz Ste 4, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1433
- Backus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Never rushes a patient. Listens carefully. Explores different approaches to solve a problem. Excellent .
- English
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Tinklepaugh has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tinklepaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
