Dr. David Timme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Otolaryngologists
- WA
- Lakewood
- Dr. David Timme, MD
Dr. David Timme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Timme, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Timme works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Clare11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Peritonsillar Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Hyperacusis
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholesteatoma
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Adenoid Infection
- View other providers who treat Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric)
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Geographic Tongue
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hearing Loss Due to Noise
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Labyrinthitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukoplakia
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
- View other providers who treat Maxillary and Malar Fractures
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Orbital Fracture
- View other providers who treat Otosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sinus Disorders
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tempormandibular Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tongue-Tie
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Polyp
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timme?
He seemed compassionate, kind, patient, and knowledgeable. He even brought in other professionals to evaluate my condition. I trusted his judgment because of his thoroughness even though there was an admission of not knowing what was wrong.
About Dr. David Timme, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1811208705
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University, Springfield
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Timme using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Timme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timme works at
Dr. Timme has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Peritonsillar Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Timme has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.