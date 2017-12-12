Dr. David Tietze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tietze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tietze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Tietze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Locations
UT Southwestern Medical Center ORS3030 Waterview Pkwy Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 669-7070
Arlington South Internal Medicine & Pediatric811 W Interstate 20 Ste 214, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 557-5437
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-0595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great course of treatment with Dr. Tietze. Great bedside manner. He did not recommend surgery but rather a disciplined PT program and medications. I have already recommended him to others. And, I will continue to do so. Also, the overall experience at UTSW was great. Never waited more than 8 minutes and most waits were less than 2 minutes. Pretty awesome when seeing a specialist.
About Dr. David Tietze, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- BUMC
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Texas Christian University
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tietze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tietze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tietze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tietze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tietze.
