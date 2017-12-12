Overview

Dr. David Tietze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.



Dr. Tietze works at UT Southwestern Medical Center ORS in Richardson, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.