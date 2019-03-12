See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Thiensville, WI
Dr. David Tick, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Tick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thiensville, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.

Dr. Tick works at Interpedia Sc in Thiensville, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interpedia Sc
    216 Green Bay Rd Ste 109, Thiensville, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 478-0030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Overweight
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tick?

    Mar 12, 2019
    I have gone to Dr. David Tick for many years and know he will get to the bottom of any issue I have or may experience.
    — Mar 12, 2019
    About Dr. David Tick, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972571313
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai MC
    Residency
    • U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

