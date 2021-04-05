Dr. David Thrasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thrasher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Thrasher, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Montgomery Pulmonary Cnsltnts1440 Narrow Lane Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 281-4140
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 281-4140
- 3 3500 Eastern Blvd Ste 110, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 398-2334
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Though I have been fortunate enough to avoid Covid this far and now have received the vaccine, many close friends have been privileged to receive guidance and treatment from this kind, compassionate and knowledgeable physician. We are fortunate to have him among us. If I am diagnosed with the disease, his office is my first phone call.
About Dr. David Thrasher, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1831150259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
