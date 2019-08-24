Dr. David Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Thompson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Surgeons PC4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-4340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Spectrum Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
De Thompson has always explained any problems I may have had. Very professional. I wish him well in his retirement.
About Dr. David Thompson, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972612919
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
- Med Ctr Hosp-U Vt Coll Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.