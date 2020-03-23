Dr. David Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.
Locations
-
1
Clearwater Office430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two separate knee surgeries with Dr. Thompson.He is a very compassionate man who listens to you as you would expect .No unanswered questions and I did have many.I am so pleased with my time spent with him that resulted in Success.I would highly recommend him as a Doctor who Cares.God Bless Him.P.S.The staff he has was super too. Kudos to ALL.
About Dr. David Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Mayo Medical School
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
- Orthopedic Surgery
