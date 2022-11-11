Dr. David Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. David Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Alamo City Bariatrics430 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 780-5832
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr Thomas answered all my questions, was very detailed about how everything will go.
About Dr. David Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942449707
Education & Certifications
- U S Air Force Medical Center - Keesler 81st Medical Group
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- UTSA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.