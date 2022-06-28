Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Thomas, DO
Dr. David Thomas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
David A Thomas Ltd.1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2205, Media, PA 19063 Directions (800) 789-7366
- 2 1788 Wilmington Pike Ste 100, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 744-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Thomas has been there for me in my battle against peripheral neuropathy. While my condition will not improve because the nerve damage is done, his treatments slow down the progress and treat the pain, which is unrelenting without medication. I am able to lead a more active life during my retirement, and I am grateful for his help in achieving this.
About Dr. David Thomas, DO
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1104870146
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
