Dr. David Thomas, DO

Neurology
44 years of experience
Dr. David Thomas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Center For Neuroscience in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Lyme Disease and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David A Thomas Ltd.
    David A Thomas Ltd.
1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2205, Media, PA 19063
(800) 789-7366
    1788 Wilmington Pike Ste 100, Glen Mills, PA 19342
(610) 744-2960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Lyme Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.5
    Patient Ratings (32)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr Thomas has been there for me in my battle against peripheral neuropathy. While my condition will not improve because the nerve damage is done, his treatments slow down the progress and treat the pain, which is unrelenting without medication. I am able to lead a more active life during my retirement, and I am grateful for his help in achieving this.
    Jim — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Thomas, DO

    Neurology
    44 years of experience
    English
    1104870146
    Education & Certifications

    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Lyme Disease and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

