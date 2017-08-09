Overview

Dr. David Theis, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Theis works at ARTHRITIS ASSOCIATES in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.