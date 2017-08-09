Dr. David Theis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Theis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Theis, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Theis works at
Locations
Arthritis Associates595 Chapel Hills Dr Ste 201, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 475-9613
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theis is marvelous. I don't know how anyone could leave a bad review about him. He is extremely knowledgeable, very well-spoken, and also very compassionate. Our family has been to a long line of rheums in the past few years, and Dr. Theis is definitely one of the best out there. I can't possibly imagine him being rude to anyone, (and I've witnessed some genuinely rude doctors). He is a kind and gentle soul, and we will miss him now that he has moved to another state.
About Dr. David Theis, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1104147453
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Theis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Theis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Theis works at
Dr. Theis has seen patients for Arthritis, and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Theis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
