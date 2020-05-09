Overview

Dr. David Terris, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Terris works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

