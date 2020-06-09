Overview

Dr. David Terreson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Terreson works at Cardio Texas - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.