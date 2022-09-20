Book an Appointment

Dr. David Tepper, MD

Cardiology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Tepper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Tepper works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 953-6781
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Coronary Angiogram
Chest Pain Evaluation
Heart Palpitations
Coronary Angiogram
Chest Pain Evaluation

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareOregon
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Tepper reviewed blood work and recent tests. He is thorough and not an alarmist. The visit went well and I will see him in three months. He has a wonderful nurse and great office staff.
    — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. David Tepper, MD

Specialties

    • Cardiology
    36 years of experience
    English, Hebrew
    Male
    1992746184
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Mt Sinai Med Center

Residency
    Bronx Municipal Hospital

Internship
    Bronx Municipal Hosp|Bronx Municipal Hospital

Medical Education
    ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY

Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital South
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tepper works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tepper’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

