Dr. David Tenniswood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenniswood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tenniswood, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tenniswood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University Of Med Detroit Michigan and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Tenniswood works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay General and Trauma Surgery801 E 6th St Ste 606, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 785-2229
-
2
Ascension Medical Group619 N Cove Blvd, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 913-6090
-
3
West Florida General Surgery2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 101, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 494-3749
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tenniswood?
Dr. Tenniswood performed the surgery to remove a large benign thyroid tumor. From the first consult, throughout the surgery process, to the final visit, he was an outstanding professional. The surgery was a success and I could not have more pleased. Thank you, Doctor!
About Dr. David Tenniswood, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1184674624
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- Wayne State University Of Med Detroit Michigan
- Wheaton College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenniswood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenniswood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenniswood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenniswood works at
Dr. Tenniswood has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenniswood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenniswood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenniswood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenniswood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenniswood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.