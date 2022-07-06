Dr. David Tenembaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenembaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tenembaum, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tenembaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Israel A Aviles MD PC9001A Roosevelt Ave Fl 2, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 396-2005
Triborough Gastroenterology5314 Roosevelt Ave, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 396-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not knowing what to expect. So when I arrived I was greeted and given some forms to fill out. Before I was finished I was called to the back for some vitals then taken to my area and was explained what was going to happen the pros and cons of the procedure. The doctor came in talked to me and the anesthesiologists came in and asked me about my best vacation before I knew it, I was in the recovery area and the doctor came and told me about the finding. It was really that easy and they made me feel comfortable I would highly recommend.
About Dr. David Tenembaum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043453962
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenembaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenembaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenembaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenembaum speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenembaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenembaum.
