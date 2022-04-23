Overview

Dr. David Templin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Templin works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.