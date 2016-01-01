Dr. David Temmermand, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temmermand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Temmermand, DO
Overview
Dr. David Temmermand, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Temmermand works at
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Temmermand, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temmermand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Temmermand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temmermand works at
Dr. Temmermand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temmermand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temmermand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temmermand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.