Dr. David Telander, MD
Overview
Dr. David Telander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Telander works at
Locations
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-4861Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 454-4861
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 549-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr in his field I have ever seen
About Dr. David Telander, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
