Dr. David Tearse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tearse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tearse, MD
Overview
Dr. David Tearse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Dr. Tearse works at
Locations
-
1
David S. Tearse M.d. LLC112 14th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 366-5633
-
2
Bellin Memorial Hospital Inc744 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-3611
-
3
Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids701 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 704 S Webster Ave Ste 1B, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 430-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tearse?
Dr Tearse and staff have completed both knee and shoulder surgeries on me and I have nothing but high praise for those procedures. They suggested Performance Therapies as my Rehab and they are Great too. (Blake Tiedtke).
About Dr. David Tearse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184621468
Education & Certifications
- Lds Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tearse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tearse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tearse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tearse works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tearse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tearse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tearse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tearse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.